Alberta Students Raise Rainbow Trout in Class

As heard on Outdoor Journal Radio

As reported by CTV Calgary, Alberta middle schoolers are preparing to release their classroom-raised rainbow trout into the province’s streams.

One of the programs heading this project is Fish in Schools by the Bow Habitat Station.

According to their website, students spend January to May raising trout from egg to fry and then release them into provincially-approved waterbodies to continue their lifecycle journey.

Since its inception, the program has engaged over 45,000 students in over 30 communities across the province – from Hines Creek in the north to Pincher Creek in the south.

Here in Ontario, our very own Jerry Ouellette enacted very similar programs for Ontario students, ones that Ang, Pete, and Reno happily participated in!