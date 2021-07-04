Angler Fined $2,500 for Illegal Fishing in Credit River

An Acton man has been fined a total of $2,500 for fishing-related offences.

Donald Walsh pleaded guilty and received a fine of $1,500 for possessing an over-limit of brook trout, $500 for the use of a non-artificial lure and $500 for the use of a barbed hook.

Court heard that on April 23, 2016, conservation officers from the Aurora Enforcement Unit, with the assistance of the canine unit, were patrolling the Upper Credit River and its tributaries north of Old Baseline Road in the Town of Caledon, when they contacted Walsh who was engaged in angling. Walsh was found to be using worms and barbed hooks. He had caught and retained four brook trout in an area of the upper Credit River which is catch and release only, and where only single point barbless hooks and artificial lures can be used.

Justice of the Peace Noel R. Rohan heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Brampton, on June 7, 2016.

For further information on fishing regulations, please consult the Ontario Fishing Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/fishing.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).