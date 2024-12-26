Bear or Fraud? Insurers Say Luxury Car Damage Was a Scheme Involving a Bear Costume

As heard on Outdoor Journal Radio



California has seen plenty of real bears breaking into cars and homes, but this case turned out to be something far more unusual—and entirely human. In what authorities are calling “Operation Bear Claw,” four Los Angeles residents were arrested Wednesday after allegedly attempting to defraud insurance companies of nearly $142,000 by blaming luxury car damage on a bear.

The California Department of Insurance says the suspects submitted video footage earlier this year, claiming that a bear had caused damage to a Rolls-Royce and two Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The video, filmed in the San Bernardino Mountains, appeared to show a bear rummaging inside the cars, with scratches and torn seats visible in photos provided by the suspects.

However, something didn’t add up. When one insurance company carefully reviewed the footage, it raised suspicions that the “bear” was not a bear at all, but a person in a costume.

Experts Confirm: A Human in a Bear Suit

The insurers escalated their concerns, and detectives began investigating the claims. They uncovered that the same suspects had filed two additional claims with two separate insurance companies, all dated the same day and at the same location. More videos surfaced—each showing the same supposed “bear” inside luxury vehicles.

To confirm their suspicions, the department brought in a wildlife biologist from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The biologist reviewed the videos and concluded that the figure in the footage was “clearly a human in a bear suit.”

Armed with evidence, authorities executed a search warrant at the suspects’ residence. There, they found the incriminating bear costume allegedly used in the scheme.

California’s Real Bear Problem—This Isn’t It

While bears breaking into homes, trash cans, and even cars is a real problem across California—from Lake Tahoe to the foothills of Los Angeles—this case took the idea to bizarre new heights. Real bears have been known to raid refrigerators, take dips in backyard pools, and even break into vehicles in search of food. But in this instance, the only bear on the scene was made of fabric and fur.

The four suspects are now facing serious charges of insurance fraud. It is not yet clear whether they have retained attorneys to represent them.

The California Department of Insurance continues to investigate, reminding residents to be aware of fraud schemes while also dealing with legitimate wildlife challenges.

Operation Bear Claw is a striking example of how far some will go to stage a crime—though it seems the costume wasn’t convincing enough to fool everyone.