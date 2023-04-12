Bigfoot Sightings Broken Down to One Simple Equation

A new study conducted by data analyst Floe Foxon has suggested that many sightings of elusive Sasquatch-looking figures in the wilderness could actually be black bears walking on their hind legs.

The study analyzed hundreds of reports of Sasquatch sightings, as well as data on black bear behaviour. She found that many of the reported sightings occurred in areas where black bears are known to live, and that bears are actually quite adept at walking on two legs for short periods of time.

“Sasquatch sightings were statistically significantly associated with bear populations such that, on the average, one ‘sighting’ is expected for every 900 bears. Based on statistical considerations, it is likely that many supposed Sasquatch are really misidentified known forms,” Foxon wrote.

Black bears will often stand on their hind legs to get a better view of their surroundings, or to appear larger and more intimidating when they feel threatened. They may also stand on two legs when searching for food or moving through difficult terrain.

While some Sasquatch sightings may indeed be genuine, Foxon’s research suggests that many could be attributed to the misidentification of black bears. This is particularly true in cases where witnesses have only seen the creature from a distance, or in poor lighting conditions.

Despite the low black bear populations in Florida and Texas, there are numerous reported sightings of Sasquatch in those areas. According to Floxon, it is possible that people are mistaking other animals or even humans for Sasquatch in those instances.

The study has generated a lot of interest among cryptozoologists and Sasquatch enthusiasts, many of whom have long been skeptical of the creature’s existence. Some have praised Foxon’s research as a step towards a more scientific approach to studying cryptozoology, while others remain unconvinced.

Regardless of the debate surrounding the existence of Sasquatch, Foxon’s study serves as a reminder of the importance of careful observation and analysis when investigating reports of unusual or mysterious creatures. By taking a scientific approach, we can better understand the natural world and the many mysteries that it holds.