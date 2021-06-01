Boat Launches Starting To Open?

We have been hearing about certain boat launch restrictions being lifted. For example, word is that on Tuesday, May 5th, the city of Kingston, Ontario moved ahead with opening a number of local launches.

The following boat launches are said to be operational:

Grass Creek Park

Lake Ontario Park

Collins Bay boat launch

West Street boat launch

Cataraqui St. boat launch

As for marinas in the Kingston area, they will still remain closed until further notice.

So far, Kingston is the only area we know of that has relaxed restrictions. If you know of or hear of any other boat launches that have re-opened, please let us know.

We’ve also heard that the Durham Regional Police Service have launched their boat into the Whitby Harbour, preparing themselves for when the two Whitby launches open up. There has not yet been any official announcement regarding an opening date for these launches.

The DRPS unit has issued an important reminder for boaters that have access to private launches, however, to make sure your rig is 100 percent safe and compliant with all legal requirements. They remind these boaters that there will be little to no other boats out there for you to flag down if a problem occurs.