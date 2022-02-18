Fish for Free this Family Day Weekend!

This weekend is family day here in Ontario and, in addition to providing a 3 day weekend, Ontarians can also try their hand at ice fishing, no license required.

In fact, this is just the first of four times this year when Ontarians can fish for free, with licenses not required during the days of:

  • Family Fishing Weekend in February (February 19-21, 2022)
  • Mother’s Day Weekend in May (May 7-8, 2022)
  • Father’s Day Weekend in June (June 18-19, 2022)
  • Family Fishing Week in July (July 2-10, 2022)

That being said, although licenses are not required, the Ontario government is urging anglers to:

  • follow conservation licence catch limits
  • obey size limits and sanctuaries
  • follow the fishing regulations
  • carry a permit or identification card issued by the provincial or federal government, showing your name and date of birth

In addition to the Ontario government’s warnings about following regulations, we here at Fish’n Canada also want to remind you to take all precautions possible when hitting the ice this weekend. This is especially true for those in southern Ontario, where recent rainstorms have left ice conditions extremely variable. For a full guide to staying safe out on the ice this season, check out our full article at the link below:

Fish’n Canada’s Guide to Ice Safety

