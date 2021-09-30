Garmin Marine Wins Manufacturer of the Year

Garmin has been behind much of what we do here at Fish’n Canada, quite literally in most cases. Not only have their fish finders become a staple on the bow of FNC 1, and all other Fish’n Canada vessels, but their ever-evolving technology, such as LiveScope, and their in-depth mapping features provide us with the confidence to find fish on virtually any body of water.

However, Garmin’s takeover of the outdoor industry has dominated more than just freshwater and their impact on the marine industry has been just as substantial. As evidence, for the seventh year running, Garmin Marine has won the National Marine Electronics Association’s (NMEA) award for Manufacturer of the Year.

“These awards go beyond the products,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “They represent Garmin’s steadfast commitment to excellence and reliability among our industry colleagues and customers and are a true testament to the work and dedication of our entire team.”

In addition to the overarching award, Garmin also captured individual Product of Excellence awards in five different categories. These products included:

GPSMAP® 8616xsv HD IPS Display with Touchscreen

Simple, Attractive Mounting Options

GRID™ 20 Remote Control

Reactor™ 40 Hydraulic Corepack with SmartPump v2 Garmin’s Most Responsive Autopilot System on the Water

Solid-state 9-axis AHRS

Reacts to Conditions

And much more

GPSMAP® 86sci Marine Handheld With BlueChart® g3 Coastal Charts and inReach® Capabilities

Fusion® Apollo™ RA770 Marine Entertainment System with Built-in Wi-Fi

ActiveCaptain® App This free all-in-one app creates a powerful connection between your compatible mobile device and chartplotter, charts, maps and the community.

It is clear that Garmin’s momentum as innovators in the outdoor industry is showing no signs of slowing down, and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for us next!