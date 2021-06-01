ICAST Show Changes It’s Format Due To COVID-19

With so many life changes due to the current pandemic so early in the year 2020, who knows what is to come in the near future. In the fishing world of things, launch ramps are closed and municipality’s are restricting access to many public waters making it near impossible for anyone to get out fishing.

It’s a pandemic from hell for sure.

One of the fishing industry’s most iconic events held annually is a show called ICAST. It’s the fishing industry get-together of the most significant manufacturers to display their upcoming new products to the buyers of the world. It’s not open to the public like let’s say a “Sportsmen’s Show” is. This is a callout to all retailers and industry professionals to see what’s new and what’s hot in our world.

ICAST used to bounce around host locations with Las Vegas being a big player (Angelo loved it!!) Now it’s based out of Orlando Florida in the Orange County Convention Center.

Unfortunately, the Convention Center’s July 14-17, 2020 physical show has been cancelled due to the Pandemic, however not to be beaten down and tapping out, ICAST has decided to change their almost foolproof format to a “virtual show”.

We say great idea ICAST!

What is a virtual show?

We’re not sure how they’ll handle it but if the indication is as per their physical shows, it will be an amazing spectacle.

For more info or to stay up to date here’s the home page