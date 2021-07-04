A new report claims Plastic will outweigh wildlife in world’s oceans by 2050

“Don’t know about you people” says Fish’n Canada’s Angelo Viola “but whenever Pete and I are on the water and we see even 1 empty water bottle or beer can lying on shore or on the bottom of the lake, we first look at it with disgust and then pick it up”.

“Now we do understand that accidents do happen ”says Pete Bowman “but the picture above and the article following from the World Economic Forum proves that this type of pollution is not caused by accidents and the future’s looking bleak”!

Read on:

According to a new report from the World Economic Forum the ocean is expected to contain 1 tonne (1.1 tons) of plastic for every 3 tonnes of fish by 2025, and by 2050, more plastics than fish (by weight).”

Since 1964, plastics production has increased twenty-fold, reaching 311 million tonnes in 2014, the equivalent of more than 900 Empire State Buildings. Plastics production is expected to double again in 20 years and almost quadruple by 2050..

The Study finds that after a short first-use cycle 95% of plastic material worth about $80-120 billion a year is lost to the economy.

Researchers based their findings off interviews with more than 180 experts and analysis of more than 200 studies.

What can we do as people do to fix this ?

The World Economic Forum vision of the New Plastics Economy is that plastics never become waste; rather, they re-enter the economy as valuable technical or biological nutrients.

It is clear that no one actor can work on this alone. The public, private sector and civil society all need to mobilize to capture the opportunity of the new circular plastics economy,” said Dominic Waughray of the World Economic Forum.

A change to the use of plastic packaging would require co-operation worldwide between consumers goods companies, plastic packaging producers, businesses involved in collection, cities, policymakers and other organisations, said the report.

“Our research confirms that applying those circular principles could spark a major wave of innovation with benefits for the entire supply chain,” Stuchtey said.

You can View the full report for free on the World Economic Forum Website

Keep a look out on the Fish’n Canada & Outdoor Journal Radio Show websites for more news involving the great outdoors like this