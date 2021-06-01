Princecraft Reveals 2021 Product Lineup

Great news, Fish’n Canada fans: Princecraft’s new 2021 Website is now online! There, you can discover the entire 2021 product lineup along with all the information needed to choose your future boat.

Along with the tried-and-true models that make this company Canada’s #1 boat manufacturer, Princecraft has come out with a revamped 2021 Platinum SE Series. Additionally, Princecraft has announced new MAX models (Sport 172 MAX, Holiday® 162 DLX WS MAX, and Holiday® 162 DLX SC MAX), which they say will offer consumers the MAXimum in features!

For pontoon lovers, Princecraft says the Vogue® Series took on quite the transformation for 2021! New layouts, new console, new model!

Princecraft has also added interior colours to the Sportfisher and Vectra® Series.

Lastly, Princecraft suggests taking a good look at their Ventura deck boats—available now with an optional Special Edition colour!

Please check the new Princecraft website. Things are looking good!