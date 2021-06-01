Seeking Public’s Help with Cow Moose Shot and Left to Spoil

On Saturday, October 25, 2019, Conservation Officers from the New Liskeard office of the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) responded to a public complaint regarding a cow moose carcass that had been located by hunters in South Lorrain Township southeast of Haileybury.

An investigation assisted by the MNRF canine unit from Timmins revealed that between Wednesday, October 22, 2019, and Friday, October 24, 2019, an unknown person or persons shot the Cow Moose in a forested area near Oxbow Lake. The location is accessed by a small bush road west of Highway 567 and south of Maidens Lake.

Evidence discovered at the scene showed that a pickup truck and all-terrain vehicle were used to remove part of the moose from the bush. The unknown suspect or suspects took the hindquarters, tenderloins, heart, and liver from the moose. However, the entire front half of the animal was abandoned and subsequently spoiled.

Anyone with information about this occurrence can contact Conservation Officer Peter Gilboe at (705) 648-3750.

Ministry conservation officers work tirelessly to help make sure we can all enjoy Ontario’s natural resources in a safe and respectful manner. To report a natural resource violation, call the ministry TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free, or contact your local ministry office. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.

We need your help to solve cases. Please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips to view an interactive, searchable map of unsolved cases. You may have valuable information that can help.

