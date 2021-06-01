Two Locked Bucks Saved By Conservation Officer

In a recent incident where 2 buck deer locked horns and couldn’t escape, a sergeant for Calgary’s Fish and Wildlife district Scott Kallweit did what we call the “unthinkable”. Before we say what happened, watch the video.

At first, we weren’t sure as to his thought pattern. As you see closely though, his plan worked perfectly. Luckily neither animal made a sudden move at the time of the shot.

It’s obvious that officers like Scott are trained in many situations and thus, can think and react quickly for out of the ordinary circumstances such as this one.

Thanks to Alberta local Russ Wright for calling the incident in the Calgary Wildlife. Had he not done so, both deer may have perished.