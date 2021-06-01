How many times do we have to reiterate it; “WEARING A PFD COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE!”

We really do loathe reading stories about drowning victims and it hits home that much harder when it comes to our community; those who enjoy the sport of fishing. Let’s be honest, for those of us who truly adore this great activity, it really is about rest, relaxation, passion and a splash of thrill. All of these are positives. Nobody expects any negatives in such a great pass-time.

Unfortunately the ultimate negative is becoming a drowning victim while fishing.

Our latest report is from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. They are currently investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred on Toledo Bend reservoir on June 17. The body of 73 year old Richard I. Bagwell, of Zwolle (Za-wall-ee) Louisiana, was recovered around 9 a.m. on June 18.

Bagwell called his wife around 8:30 p.m. saying he was experiencing engine troubles in his 20-foot bass boat and he was going to use the trolling motor to get back to the launch. Bagwell was found in the water near his boat, by a nearby fisherman. The cause is yet to be determined.

His body was recovered without wearing a personal flotation device.

“We get it” says Ang “PFD’s, life jackets etc. are uncomfortable at first, but there is a type out there that I’m sure is compatible with you. It’s up to you to give it a chance!”

Of course Ang and Pete can be seen on The Fish’n Canada Show wearing the inflatable type PFD’s.

“Inflatables are so compact now-a-days” says Pete “that it takes no time getting used to wearing one… honestly.”

“And if it’s the price that you’re worried about” continues Ang “ummmmm… we are talking about your life here!”

