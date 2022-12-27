ODJ TV YouTube Channel Episode 13: African Safari Part 2

In part 2 of this awesome adventure, Ang and Pete set out on foot – the best way to experience a safari. Snakes, zebras, lions and giraffes are all on display, with a few surprises thrown in for good measure. The conclusion of the Outdoor Journal TV Show’s African safari doesn’t disappoint.
Oxford All sports and pastimes come with their own set of unwritten rules. In golf, talking in backswings and…
One Response
Comparatively speaking, this epic African Safari Adventure does parallel modern day life in the big cities in some instances. I love the up close wildlife encounters and information . By the way Pete, did you know it is always the guy or creature on the tail end of a group that gets picked off first? Next time, just make sure you can run faster than everyone else.