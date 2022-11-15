ODJ TV YouTube Channel Episode 7: Louisiana Gators

In this episode of the Outdoor Journal, we visit New Orleans, Louisiana. Ang walks down Bourbon Street looking at various artists and musicians by day. But by night? Ang visits a Voodoo shop and completes a RITUAL. The next day he goes to take a ride on an Alligator tour by boat with a few guides to go check out an ALLIGATOR FARM. During the next few days, Ang the guide are trying to catch a few alligators in the wild. You don’t want to miss this!