ODJ TV YouTube Channel Episode 8: St. Augustine Racing

In this episode of the Outdoor Journal Ang is going to Florida to explore some truck track racing. He joins FinishLine Racing School to learn theory of track racing. After that he heads to the Saint Augustine raceway to participate in a dual-car learning session, takes a few interviews with actual racing professionals and does a track session by himself with instructors correcting him by radio. In the end he obtains a course completion certificate.
Presented by Garmin Quickdraw™ Contours In a 2019 article, Pete Bowman gave us some exclusive insights into his and…