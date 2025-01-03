Our Best Season Yet?? | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 152

Thank you to the sponsors of today’s episode!

– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species

– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures

– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment

– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories



This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete preview the upcoming season of The Fish’n Canada Show, premiering THIS SATURDAY! Topics discussed include: forgetting the net; redefining the maximum size of male walleye; scratching our boat; Northwest Territories pike fishing; Inconnu; Sturgeon fishing near a music festival; first-time shore lunches; new hosts; fly fishing on The Fish’n Canada Show; the best lake trout fishing we’ve ever seen; and much more!



To never miss an episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, be sure to like, subscribe, and leave a review on your favourite podcast app!





NEWS:

More from Angelo and Pete:

► WEBSITE

► FACEBOOK

► INSTAGRAM

► YOUTUBE