Our Best Season Yet?? | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 152

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete preview the upcoming season of The Fish’n Canada Show, premiering THIS SATURDAY! Topics discussed include: forgetting the net; redefining the maximum size of male walleye; scratching our boat; Northwest Territories pike fishing; Inconnu; Sturgeon fishing near a music festival; first-time shore lunches; new hosts; fly fishing on The Fish’n Canada Show; the best lake trout fishing we’ve ever seen; and much more!

NEWS:

Officials Celebrate a Historic Victory Over Invasive Sea Lampreys in the Great Lakes

2024 SHOOT SEASON RECAP “IN THE FIELD”

Here’s a quick synopsis of our just finished field production from spring to fall of 2024 of Fish’n Canada…
