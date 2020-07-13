Outdoor Journal Radio: The Latest Pandemic Casualty

Just a quick note for those of you who may have missed the announcement a few days ago: Outdoor Journal Radio has gone into hiatus until some time in mid-August. The pandemic has been holding up our Fish’n Canada shooting schedule, but it now looks like we’ll be hitting the road very soon to try to catch up after the past few months of lockdown. Unfortunately, that means something else must give, and it is going to be Outdoor Journal Radio, which, up until now, has not been affected by the pandemic.

Aside from one or two missed programs, ODJ Radio has been continuously broadcasting live on the Fan 590 since 1998, even before it became Rogers Sportsnet 590 in 2001. We are immensely proud of that accomplishment and assure our listening audience that we will be back as soon as it is humanly possible. Our partners at Rogers Sportsnet have been more than understanding, helping us every step of the way through this exceedingly difficult decision-making process. We would like to thank them for their tremendous support and understanding. At the end of the day, it has come down to doing what is best for all of the team members and right now our focus must be on the Fish’n Canada Television and Digital Media group.

We will keep you posted and update you on our progress and once again assure you that when we are able to go back to a live weekly Saturday morning radio show, we will be there for you. In the meantime, please continue to support Rogers Sportsnet the Fan 590 as they continue to bring you the best in sports broadcasting.

Thank you,

Angelo Viola