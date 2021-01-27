POLL: Do You Eat Largemouth or Smallmouth? Posted on January 27, 2021 by Fish'n Canada Time for another Poll! Don’t forget to hit share after you vote and let us know WHY you chose your answer in the comments. The question this week is: Do you eat Largemouth or Smallmouth? Related
20 Replies to “POLL: Do You Eat Largemouth or Smallmouth?”
I chose yes because I like both Smallmouth and Bigmouth bass. As a matter of fact, I like most fish. Very tasty.
They are both very good eating, but they are susceptible to having worms under certain conditions….mainly warm water, and I don’t like to eat them.
Neither species is available in my area, so they are a real chore to try and catch.
CAUGHT A COUPLE IN A SMALL LAKE IN BC IN THE SUMMER FRIED THEM UP BUT THEY WERE LIKE CHEWING RUBBER
Both are good eating.
I’m quite satisfied with a feed of perch, crappie, blue gill or walleye (if I ever get another one) I practice catch and release with bass
In my area we have both small and large mouth bass , have never fished either, nor ate either . I prefer to catch , and eat fish out of cold water , less likely to have worms .
I have/do not.
I am no doubt missing out on something great. I am not a bass Fisher. Agreed they are fun to catch however I release any that I do. Based on what I have read to date I may start chasing them again. I have seen too many with worms.
My wife and I do consume a moderate amount of Bass. Perusing the archives I have found several reasons for doing so that may be of interest.
Bass are incredible for eating, seeing as it’s a rich source of proteins with a two-ounce filet containing an average of 15 grams. The meat of smallmouth and largemouth bass is also low in calories and fat, which makes it an excellent choice for anyone looking to keep a lean diet.
Just like all edible fish, the bass is also a source of essential fatty acids called omega 3, which are absent in most other foods. These vital nutrients have been attributed to lowering cholesterol, blood sugar, and reducing heart disease risks.
Largemouth or Smallmouth Bass is also safe for consumption, including in moderation by pregnant and lactating mothers. You have to be keen about the state of pollution or mercury content of the waters where bass is caught.
What size of Largemouth bass is best for eating?
The ones I’ve eaten were all in the smaller range, think 12 to 14 inches. These ones offer the best flavor, and larger, older fish could be less desirable for eating.
So, should you eat Bass? I think so. As I have always said, “Life only appears difficult, simply because we lack the appropriate knowledge.
I eat anything I catch, but bass of either kind are not in any lakes around here. Sadly, I’ve never eaten bass.
I do not eat large or smallmouth bass. I stick with my favorites: crappie, perch, walleye, pike, blue gill and rock bass
On Occasion
Have eaten and smoked both. Not my favourite but still tasty. Mostly (99%) catch & release.
I enjoy both.
Yes but I prefer largemouth
I love both types of Bass. Nest to walleye it is my favourite fish. I like the way they fight when you get one on your line!
Smallmouth, because it’s all we have.
yes if they are around 2-3lbs
I have to travel over an hour , haven’t tried yet