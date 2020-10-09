POLL: Do You Prefer Fishing Alone or with Others?

This week’s poll is an age-old question: Do You Prefer Fishing Alone or with Others?

Let us know what you think by voting in the poll below. Be sure to leave a comment letting us know why you chose your answer!

FINAL RESULTS – August 21st, 2020

Fish’n Canada’s Thoughts:

As with our first poll (Spinning vs Baitcasting), we felt confident about our predictions for the results—and we were right. Fishing is the epitome of a social sport or hobby or whatever you want to call it. Where else can two or more people get together, share some true quality time and have the additional benefit of wetting a line? From family members to friends to new acquaintances, fishing truly brings an array of people together.

A great example of this is the Steelhead/Salmon river fishing and what happened this year with the pandemic. Those locations were shut down to public access because of the throngs of people that usually take advantage of these easy-to-access fishing hotspots and the ease of getting together with friends (as well as complete strangers) that enjoy the sport of fishing. Shoulder to shoulder activity with only the occasional bump in the road—it’s almost unheard of.

We like to look at fishing as a community of like-minded people reaching out for quality time together… with the odd solo trip thrown in!

By the way, do you want to know our personal numbers?

PETE: “55% with others, 45% alone.”

ANG: “When I was younger and more into doing things for me and only me, I would probably have said 99% alone. But as I’ve grown in my fishing life, I’ve discovered that the actual act of fishing is only an excuse to connect with others. So today I say 99% with others. Pandemic be damned.”