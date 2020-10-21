This one is for those of you that love reading about Fishing: Do You Prefer to Read Fishing Articles in a Magazine or Online?
Let us know what you think by voting in the poll below. Be sure to leave a comment letting us know why you chose your answer!
Don’t forget to tune into the Livestream on Tuesday, October 27th at 6:00 PM EST to see the final results presented.
8 Replies to “POLL: Do You Prefer to Read Fishing Articles in a Magazine or Online?”
Both as long as it stays available online.
i like to read on its online
In a Magazine, Take it anywhere- (BathRm) etc.
magazine can relax with it anywhere
Both
Both, but “on-line” is cheaper, and you can take it anywhere on an iphone!!
Both, prefer magazine as I have no data on phone
Online is how I cast my vote. Nice way to relax and learn before going to bed.