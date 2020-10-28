This is going to be a tough one because you can only pick one answer: What is Your Favourite Species to Catch?
Let us know what you think by voting in the poll below. Be sure to leave a comment letting us know why you chose your answer!
4 Replies to “Poll: What is Your Favourite Species to Catch?”
Walleye, but as an avid fisherman it is very difficult to be species specific. So for arguments sake, I will say all of the above.
Catfish (big) would be my answer today, tomorrow I might say walleye.
I would and do love to catch them all but as fight per pound, I would say Salmon and Smallmouth and out of the two, the simplest in terms of equipment and access to would have to be the crazy Smallmouth Bass.
Small trout group (tasty)