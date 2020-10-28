Poll: What is Your Favourite Species to Catch?

Posted on by Fish'n Canada

This is going to be a tough one because you can only pick one answer: What is Your Favourite Species to Catch?

Let us know what you think by voting in the poll below. Be sure to leave a comment letting us know why you chose your answer!

Don’t forget to tune into the Livestream on Tuesday, November 3rd at 6:00 PM EST to see the final results presented.

4 Replies to “Poll: What is Your Favourite Species to Catch?”

  3. I would and do love to catch them all but as fight per pound, I would say Salmon and Smallmouth and out of the two, the simplest in terms of equipment and access to would have to be the crazy Smallmouth Bass.

