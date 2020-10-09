POLL: Where Do You Consume The Majority of Your Outdoors Content?

This week’s poll will define the future of how YOU watch The Fish’n Canada Show: Where Do You Consume The Majority of Your Outdoors Content?

Let us know what you think by voting in the poll below. Be sure to leave a comment letting us know why you chose your answer!

Don’t forget to tune into the Livestream on Friday, August 28th at 12:00 PM to see the final results presented and discussed!

FINAL RESULTS – September 4th, 2020

Fish’n Canada’s Thoughts:

Although we certainly wish the television portion were at a higher percentage, we do get the reality of the present and the future. But let us tell you, back in the day, TV kicked ass! We think The Fish’n Canada Show still kicks ass, frankly. Having said that, did we still predict this outcome? Yes. Did we expect such a high percentage for online content? Not really.

That said, we feel confident that our readers get that we are ready, willing, and able to jump into the online fishing world with our recent efforts and huge push on our website and social media accounts, these polls included.

Is TV a thing of the past, though? We sure hope not!