Here is this week’s poll question: Which East Coast Province is Your Favourite to Fish?
Let us know what you think by voting in the poll below. Be sure to leave a comment letting us know why you chose your answer!
Don’t forget to tune into the Livestream on Tuesday, November 10th at 6:00 PM EST to see the final results presented.
9 Replies to “Poll: Which East Coast Province is Your Favourite to Fish?”
I really don’t know, I haven’t been any farther east than Toronto and that was for a family reunion.
I’m probably a little biased on this one since I spent a considerable amount of time in Halifax Nova Scotia during my tour of duty in the Royal Canadian Navy. That’s not to say the other Maritime provinces were ignored. I did travel extensively to New Brunswick and Newfoundland while paying a timely visit to Baffin Island. Had a great experience deep sea fishing on the Bay of Fundy. The fishing and lobster industry on the east coast is second to none.
Have not had a chance to fish on the east coast
I’ve ocean fished all the East coast in every province but I really did like the river fishing for salmon in New Brunswick. What a blast and hope I can go again!!
I live in Quebec but lake Ontario for me its spécial and
Every year it is very important for me to take a week’s vacation to go to Ontario to fish. Chinook, Koho steelead that for me
I’d like to fish Newfoundland, because my Newfie friends always tell me how good it is.
My home province is my favorite place to fish.
Have not had the pleasure to fish the east coast, although, New Brunswick would be my go-to.
Ontario in 1973-73 Then returned to Alberta.