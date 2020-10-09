POLL: Which Rod and Reel Combo Do You Prefer?

In our very first Fish’n Canada Facebook Poll, we asked: Which Rod and Reel Combo Do You Prefer?

Let us know what you think by voting in the poll below. Be sure to leave a comment letting us know why you chose your answer!

Don’t forget to tune into the Livestream on Friday, August 14th at 12:00 PM to see the final results presented and discussed!

FINAL RESULTS – August 21st, 2020

Fish’n Canada’s Thoughts:

To us, this one was a no-brainer. We see it all the time with anglers wherever we go. Aside from line twist, using spinning gear is pretty much foolproof. Baitcasting has that intimidation factor for the non-users. Thoughts like, “There’s no way I can get used to this, it’s impossible!” are in so many people’s heads.

Here is a great way of looking at baitcasting. It’s like the very first time you get behind the wheel of a car. You feel the steering wheel, the gas pedal, the brake pedal, maybe even the clutch, and you say the same thing: “There’s no way I can get used to this, it’s impossible!” But look at you now, all grown up and driving 100km+ down the big, busy highways!

PETE: “My rod/reel choices are dictated by my fishing for that day. If I am going Largemouth Bass fishing, 80% of my rigs are baitcast. If I’m going Walleye fishing, 80% are spinning. Muskie and big Pike are 100% baitcast. Trout and panfish are 100% spinning. There is no way I could fish effectively by omitting one or the other. I need both to succeed and work the way I feel necessary to produce fish.

“Do I still get backlashes? Yup! Do I still curse spinning line-twist? Yup! Do I prefer one over the other? Nope!”

ANG: “I look at fishing equipment through the same eyes as I do any other sporting equipment. There is always a better tool for the job at hand. Rod and reel combos are no different than golf clubs, snow skis, horseshoes, or even marbles for that matter. The more proficient you become, the larger your arsenal of weaponry. Pete summed it up perfectly. There is always going to be a place for spinning and baitcasting equipment in my boat. Have an open mind and don’t be afraid to expand your choices. However, the people have spoken and spinning is still king.”