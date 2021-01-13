POLL: Which Type of Fishing do you Prefer? Posted on January 13, 2021 by Fish'n Canada 2021 is here, and it’s time to bring back our Fish’n Canada Polls! Don’t forget to hit share after you vote and let us know WHY you chose your answer in the comments. The question this week is: Which Type of Fishing do you Prefer? Related
10 Replies to “POLL: Which Type of Fishing do you Prefer?”
Always fished freshwater, haven’t had the chance to fish saltwater yet…
Fishing freshwater offers convenience and lower cost, as I happen to live far inland of any saltwater area.
Cause I get to match wits with them sneaky walleyes.lol
i like the good fishing kind
I definitely prefer fresh water fishing since it is most accessible to my location. Give the opportunity, I would not turn down salt water fishing.
Love both types, but fresh water is the way to go for me living in my area. Not more than a half hour drive to Lake Erie, Lake St. Clair and the Detroit river. All excellent fishin’ holes for several species.
i like fishing anywhere !!
Freshwater Canoeing Stillwater’s for big Brookies.
Fish fresh water.
But any opportunity I enjoy salt water also.
Most of my fishing has been “fresh water” which I enjoy, but “salt water” fishing is hard to beat.