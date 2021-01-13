POLL: Which Type of Fishing do you Prefer?

Posted on by Fish'n Canada
2021 is here, and it’s time to bring back our Fish’n Canada Polls!
Don’t forget to hit share after you vote and let us know WHY you chose your answer in the comments. The question this week is:
Which Type of Fishing do you Prefer?

10 Replies to “POLL: Which Type of Fishing do you Prefer?”

  6. Love both types, but fresh water is the way to go for me living in my area. Not more than a half hour drive to Lake Erie, Lake St. Clair and the Detroit river. All excellent fishin’ holes for several species.

Leave a Reply

Back to top
By visiting this site, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Find out more.