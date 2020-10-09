POLL: Who Had The Greatest Influence in Your Pursuit of Fishing

This week’s poll is a question that just about any angler can answer: Who Had The Greatest Influence in Your Pursuit of Fishing?

Let us know what you think by voting in the poll below. Be sure to leave a comment letting us know why you chose your answer!

Don’t forget to tune into the Livestream on Tuesday, September 22nd at 6:00 PM to see the final results presented and discussed!

FINAL RESULTS – September 22nd, 2020

Fish’n Canada’s Thoughts:

We have to agree with this one simply because of all the stories we have heard from the fishing community (although we wish Fishing Personality had won by an overwhelming landslide). So many have credited either dad or mom for their love of fishing. That said, we both have different stories.

The childhood friend choice is an extremely important one. When we see two or more young buddies walking or cycling down the road with backpacks, fishing rods and landing nets in tote, it makes our day. These are the building blocks from which strong, long-lasting relationships are created. The youth of today are the anglers of tomorrow. We were glad to see this one at 21% and hope to see that number rise in the future.