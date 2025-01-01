PRINCEVILLE, Quebec – (November 13, 2025) – Princecraft® Boats, a leading manufacturer of high

quality aluminum boats, is proud to announce the launch of the all-new Platinum 190 for 2026, an innovative

model that marks a new milestone in the evolution of the Platinum series.

This 19-foot model, designed for fishing and recreational boating enthusiasts, stands out with its immersive

3D presentation, allowing customers to explore every detail of the boat before even stepping aboard. The

Platinum 190 3D combines refined design, integrated technology, and optimized functionality for a complete

boating experience.

Key Features Benefits Redesigned console Improved ergonomics and modern look with oversized space for advanced

electronics LED lighting

throughout Gives the boat a spectacular look and an unmatched sense of luxury Upgraded fishing

seats Enhanced comfort for long days on the water Two interior colour

options TAN or CHESTNUT: two trendy choices inspired by the automotive market, paired

with premium flooring finishes Exclusive Platinum

finish High-end aesthetics and reinforced durability

The Platinum 190 also features a Hertz audio system, optimized storage space, and a large,

insulated, aerated, timed and multifunction rear livewell, ensuring comfort on board and all the

amenities needed for a great day on the water.



“This 3D presentation sets the tone for our flagship Platinum 190 and reflects our commitment to innovation

while staying true to our DNA: offering boats that are robust, stylish, and tailored to today’s boaters,” said

Jean-Philippe Martin-Dubois, General Manager of Princecraft® Boats. “This launch marks a new chapter in

how we showcase our products, with a fully immersive digital approach.”



The Platinum 190 will be unveiled during the 2026 boat show season, starting in January.