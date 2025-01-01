PRINCEVILLE, Quebec – (November 13, 2025) – Princecraft® Boats, a leading manufacturer of high
quality aluminum boats, is proud to announce the launch of the all-new Platinum 190 for 2026, an innovative
model that marks a new milestone in the evolution of the Platinum series.
This 19-foot model, designed for fishing and recreational boating enthusiasts, stands out with its immersive
3D presentation, allowing customers to explore every detail of the boat before even stepping aboard. The
Platinum 190 3D combines refined design, integrated technology, and optimized functionality for a complete
boating experience.
|Key Features
|Benefits
|Redesigned console
|Improved ergonomics and modern look with oversized space for advanced
electronics
|LED lighting
throughout
|Gives the boat a spectacular look and an unmatched sense of luxury
|Upgraded fishing
seats
|Enhanced comfort for long days on the water
|Two interior colour
options
|TAN or CHESTNUT: two trendy choices inspired by the automotive market, paired
with premium flooring finishes
|Exclusive Platinum
finish
|High-end aesthetics and reinforced durability
The Platinum 190 also features a Hertz audio system, optimized storage space, and a large,
insulated, aerated, timed and multifunction rear livewell, ensuring comfort on board and all the
amenities needed for a great day on the water.
“This 3D presentation sets the tone for our flagship Platinum 190 and reflects our commitment to innovation
while staying true to our DNA: offering boats that are robust, stylish, and tailored to today’s boaters,” said
Jean-Philippe Martin-Dubois, General Manager of Princecraft® Boats. “This launch marks a new chapter in
how we showcase our products, with a fully immersive digital approach.”
The Platinum 190 will be unveiled during the 2026 boat show season, starting in January.