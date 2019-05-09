This weekend marks the second of Ontario’s Walleye season openings. Zones 16, 17 and 18 are included in this weekend’s opening for one of the province’s most popular sportfish. Last weekend’s Zone 20 opener brought thousands of anglers to the southernmost portions of Ontario. So this opener will likely have even more chomping at the Walleye bit, ready to troll, drift, still fish, and so on.
What about Zone 19 in Southern Ontario, you ask?
For Walleye and Sauger combined, Zone 19 is open all year.
The Walleye pictured above hit Angelo’s jerkbait as he trolled at a slow speed with the little Mercury.
“Don’t just rely on live bait,” says Ang. “You probably own a bunch of artificial baits that will work as well this weekend and all season long.”
Good luck to all.
For more information on all of Ontario’s Fishery Management Zones, including specific rules and regulations, please visit the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry website.
3 Replies to “Ontario’s Second Walleye Season Opening”
The size and color of Angelo’s chunky Walleye (Pike Perch) brings to mind a few scientific facts and personal experiences that I think are worth passing along.
In the Fish’n Canada article, posted on April 18, 2019 concerning the Blue Walleye’s coloration, it was revealed :
Up on Lake Winnipeg, Walleye that were younger and roughly 12 to 18 inches long were bright “greenish” in color.
Walleye that were older and roughly 24 inches and longer were bright “yellow” or “gold”
Out on Georgian Bay, Walleye 14 to 18 inches long were also “greenish” but much lighter.
Walleye that were 20 to 24 inches or longer were “yellow or “gold” but quite a bit lighter.
Pete Bowman’s larger Walleye at Chapleau Resort up on Borden Lake in the Algoma District were “black and gold”
The smaller Walleye were “green and gold”
As you well see Angelo’s Walleye, caught in zone 20, mimics Pet’s catch in color and size.
Comparatively speaking, I have discovered the size and color of these fish are indicative of the balance of forage fish on which they feed and their environment.
Here is an example:
For years now the wife and I have gone on our annual vacation to Manitoulin Island at the north end of Lake Huron. One of our favorite fishing spots is out on Lake Mindemoya. We have learned from our cousin, his trophy Walleye caught there was a smooth dull yellow with a black back (not mottled like Angelo’s) and had bronze fins. I would attribute this to what these fish are feeding on since this lake is over run with crayfish. (remember the “Pink Flamingo” reference in the Blue walleye article?) This should hold true for Pete’s fish and those of the others mentioned above. As for the coloration of the Blue Walleye, well I’ll let you be the judge.
It is also noted on lake Mindemoya that past over fishing has caused a reduction in the Walleye population and an explosion of Jumbo Perch. That is the kicker! The health of just about any sport fishery can be determined by fish coloration and the balance of power, so to speak, between predator and prey. Had the Walleye population been up to par, there would be very few Jumbo Perch.
As I mentioned previously, being cognizant of your surroundings has it’s benefits.
Note : It wouldn’t be too far fetched to say, ” Matching the hatch by choose your lure color according to the coloration of the Walleye is just one more way to guarantee success on your next fishing trip.
Now, where did I put those “blue” crank baits?
Now that I’m all “cranked up” on this color spectrum thing, I need to refer back a decade or so when we were fishing at Quinte Bay for Walleye and the odd Perch. That was the time I had just recently purchased a pair of worm harnesses. One was equipped with red beads and red Colorado blades, while the other had green beads and green Colorado blades.
I tied on the red one first, without bait, and cast it out into the shallow weed beds about 40 feet just to test it’s action. After a few cranks, the Perch were all over this thing. I hauled in two or three at a time every cast.
Okay, let’s try the green one. A quick change with the snap swivel and out she goes. No matter what I did or how I did it, I couldn’t entice those critters to take up the offering.
Over the years I thought this was attributed to a “Match the Hatch” prognosis. The Perch were eating some sort of reddish forage fish or something of that nature, which is probably true. As for the green colored worm harness it all seemed a bit of a conundrum for quite a while.
I’ll give you some background. At one time I had a small 5 gallon aquarium on my desk with about 4 or 5 Tiger Barb tropical fish. Once in a while I would tap on the side of the aquarium but on this occasion I was holding a yellow pencil between my fingers. Amazingly, the fish darted in a panic to the other end. I repeated this a number of times with the same panic reaction from the fish.
What is going on? Then it hit me! Even thought these tropical fish were likely raised in captivity, the color yellow indicated to their little brains a predator was in their midst.
So, let’s go back to that green colored worm harness. Did this also indicate to the Perch a predator was in their area? More than likely, since some younger Walleye in the Bay of Quinte are of the greenish/yellow variety.
All fishermen know, color plays a very important part in their success but as is quite apparent, it can also play a decisive role in their failure by actually repelling fish. So, when you feel the fish are just not biting, you may well be putting them on the run, color wise.