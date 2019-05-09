Ontario’s Second Walleye Season Opening

This weekend marks the second of Ontario’s Walleye season openings. Zones 16, 17 and 18 are included in this weekend’s opening for one of the province’s most popular sportfish. Last weekend’s Zone 20 opener brought thousands of anglers to the southernmost portions of Ontario. So this opener will likely have even more chomping at the Walleye bit, ready to troll, drift, still fish, and so on.

What about Zone 19 in Southern Ontario, you ask?

For Walleye and Sauger combined, Zone 19 is open all year.

The Walleye pictured above hit Angelo’s jerkbait as he trolled at a slow speed with the little Mercury.

“Don’t just rely on live bait,” says Ang. “You probably own a bunch of artificial baits that will work as well this weekend and all season long.”

Good luck to all.

For more information on all of Ontario’s Fishery Management Zones, including specific rules and regulations, please visit the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry website.