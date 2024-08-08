Should We Be Fishing in Hot Weather? | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 131

Outdoor Journal Radio

Share this Post:

Outdoor Journal Radio

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by Dr. Steven Cooke to talk about fishing in the heat of summer and whether hot-weather fishing bans are on the horizon. First, however, a bit of housekeeping was in order. Topics discussed include: YouTube handles; new ballast water regulations; and why we don’t film in the USA. With those matters out of the way, Dr. Cooke joins the show! Topics discussed include: why water temperature is so important to fish; how shallow water fish survive the heat; why bigger fish do better in warmer water; the hot water bite window; walleye weather; Hoot Owl restrictions; the unreliability of surface temperatures; how to release fish in warm water; the resilience of Northern Pike; scientific muskie handling; leader damage; livewell additives; and much more! To never miss an episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, be sure to like, subscribe, and leave a review on your favourite podcast app!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
More by Outdoor Journal Radio

Leave a Reply

fnc logo

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get Access to Our Contests, Special Offers, and Fishing News

Fea-facebook Fea-instagram Fea-twitter Fea-youtube

© 2023 Fish’n Canada Show. All rights reserved. Proudly Developed by your chums at WebHoster.ca

IP address: 35.173.238.138Country: City: Operating system: UnknownBrowser: UnknownDisplay: DesktopJavaScript Enabled: Cookies Enabled: 1Third-Party Cookies Enabled: Screen Size: Number of Logical CPU Cores: WebGL Renderer:

Our Authors

Fish’n Stories

Fish Science

Opinions

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

DESTINATIONS

CONTESTS

NEWS

HOTSPOTS

TV

Outdoor Journal Radio

Eating Wild

Ugly Pike

Diaries Of a Lodge Owner

Under the Canopy

The Tackle Box

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

Airing Schedule

Poll

Fish East

Eating Wild

FNC Listicles

Live

About

Contact us

Login/Register