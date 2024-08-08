Should We Be Fishing in Hot Weather? | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 131

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by Dr. Steven Cooke to talk about fishing in the heat of summer and whether hot-weather fishing bans are on the horizon. First, however, a bit of housekeeping was in order. Topics discussed include: YouTube handles; new ballast water regulations; and why we don’t film in the USA. With those matters out of the way, Dr. Cooke joins the show! Topics discussed include: why water temperature is so important to fish; how shallow water fish survive the heat; why bigger fish do better in warmer water; the hot water bite window; walleye weather; Hoot Owl restrictions; the unreliability of surface temperatures; how to release fish in warm water; the resilience of Northern Pike; scientific muskie handling; leader damage; livewell additives; and much more! To never miss an episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, be sure to like, subscribe, and leave a review on your favourite podcast app!