Fish'n Canada

Fish'n Canada

The Fish’n Canada Show is selling the ultimate turnkey fishing rig, our 2025 Princecraft Xpedition 200 Boat Package. This isn’t just any boat; it’s built and outfitted to professional standards by the same team that films in Canada’s toughest waters. Powered by a V8 Mercury Pro XS 250XL with Active Trim and paired with a custom tandem-axle trailer, this setup delivers unmatched performance, handling, and reliability.

Loaded with nearly $30,000 in Garmin technology, including triple 12-inch ECHOMAP Ultra 2 displays, dual LiveScope systems, and a Kraken trolling motor, it’s designed for anglers who demand precision and power. Add in premium factory upgrades like SmartCraft gauges, Bluetooth stereo, onboard charging, and an Extreme Fishing Package, and you’re ready for serious multi-species adventures the moment you launch.

Professionally maintained and valued at $144,926, this boat is your chance to own a piece of Fish’n Canada history.

Interested? Send your questions and offers to [email protected]

Fish'n Canada

The Fish’n Canada Show first aired in 1986 with phenomenal success. In 1988 the program went coast to coast on CBC, the first North American weekly fishing show to broadcast on a national network. In 1992 the show went into syndication adding Global Television Network, prominent CTV and affiliates, and several cable networks. The move resulted in unprecedented fishing audiences. With the addition of WFN U.S. and The Sportsman Chanel Canada today the Fish’n Canada show dominates the airwaves with a national weekly reach of 3.5 million and ama of over 450,000 easily making it one of the most-watched “outdoors” programs in North America.
