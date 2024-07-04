The Best Pike Fishing We’ve Ever Seen?? | Outdoor Journal Radio ep.126

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, the boys are under the midnight sun, LIVE from the front deck of Brabant Lodge in the Northwest Territories! Topics discussed included: how easy it now is to get to the Northwest Territories; 20-pound pike; catching MULTIPLE Inconnu; when weather no longer matters; smoked lake trout; walleye ceviche; disproving the male walleye theory; late spawners; fly fishing on The Fish’n Canada Show; fly vs. gear; Dean’s first time on TV; and much more! To never miss an episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, be sure to like, subscribe, and leave a review on your favourite podcast app!