The Biggest Names in Bass Fishing | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 144

Outdoor Journal Radio

Share this Post:

Outdoor Journal Radio

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete sit down with four MASSIVE names in tournament bass fishing: Bob Izumi, Jeff Gustafson, Cooper Gallant, and Scott Martin! Topics discussed included: whether Canadians have an advantage on their own waters; the early days of Canadian bass fishing; getting Lasik to read LiveScope; getting set in your ways; how to release out-of-season fish; barbless hooks; mandatory life jackets; the Bassmaster Classic; advice for young tournament anglers; embracing tough fishing; American’s breaking Canadian laws; how to qualify for the Elite Series; introducing someone to fishing; fishing without prize money; an American’s perspective on Canadian fishing; and much more!

More from Angelo and Pete:
► WEBSITE
► FACEBOOK
► INSTAGRAM
► YOUTUBE

Thank you to the sponsors of today’s episode!
– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species
– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures

– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment
– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
More by Outdoor Journal Radio

Leave a Reply

fnc logo

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get Access to Our Contests, Special Offers, and Fishing News

Fea-facebook Fea-instagram Fea-twitter Fea-youtube