The Biggest Names in Bass Fishing | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 144

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete sit down with four MASSIVE names in tournament bass fishing: Bob Izumi, Jeff Gustafson, Cooper Gallant, and Scott Martin! Topics discussed included: whether Canadians have an advantage on their own waters; the early days of Canadian bass fishing; getting Lasik to read LiveScope; getting set in your ways; how to release out-of-season fish; barbless hooks; mandatory life jackets; the Bassmaster Classic; advice for young tournament anglers; embracing tough fishing; American’s breaking Canadian laws; how to qualify for the Elite Series; introducing someone to fishing; fishing without prize money; an American’s perspective on Canadian fishing; and much more!

Thank you to the sponsors of today’s episode!

– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species

– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures

– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment

– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories