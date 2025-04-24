Thank you to the sponsors of today’s episode!
In this episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete dive into the world of fly-in fishing with Melanie Veilleaux, manager at Hearst Air.
If you’ve ever wondered what it’s really like to book a fly-in fishing trip, this episode is for you!
We cover:
- What it’s like living and working on a float plane air base
- Flying float planes at just 17 years old
- The truth about river trips and physical demands
- How to pack properly for a fly-in fishing adventure
- Menu planning for remote outposts
- Funny camp stories (including Steve’s legendary snoring)
- Exploring the Attawapiskat River and the Ring of Fire region
- And tons more tips, stories, and insider advice!
