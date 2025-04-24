Thank you to the sponsors of today’s episode!

– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species

– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures

– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment

– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories

In this episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete dive into the world of fly-in fishing with Melanie Veilleaux, manager at Hearst Air.

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s really like to book a fly-in fishing trip, this episode is for you!

We cover:

What it’s like living and working on a float plane air base

Flying float planes at just 17 years old

The truth about river trips and physical demands

How to pack properly for a fly-in fishing adventure

Menu planning for remote outposts

Funny camp stories (including Steve’s legendary snoring)

Exploring the Attawapiskat River and the Ring of Fire region

And tons more tips, stories, and insider advice!

To never miss an episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, be sure to like, subscribe, and leave a review on your favourite podcast app!