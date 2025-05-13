The Future of Tournament Fishing? | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 172

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by Dr. Paul Cooley, a fisheries scientist turned app developer who is using AI to change the way we tournament fish. Topics discussed included: keeping fishing logs; fish biodiversity in Africa; how radar satellites can help ice anglers; where Anglers Leaderboard started; AI bumpboards; a new way to tournament fish; live-release tournaments; and much more!

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
