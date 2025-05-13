– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species

– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures

– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment

– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by Dr. Paul Cooley, a fisheries scientist turned app developer who is using AI to change the way we tournament fish. Topics discussed included: keeping fishing logs; fish biodiversity in Africa; how radar satellites can help ice anglers; where Anglers Leaderboard started; AI bumpboards; a new way to tournament fish; live-release tournaments; and much more!

To never miss an episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, be sure to like, subscribe, and leave a review on your favourite podcast app!