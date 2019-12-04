The Legends of Muskie – Episode 55

Episode 55 brings you the Legends of Muskie, Angling panel from the 2019 Muskie Odyssey. 6 of the very best muskie anglers on the planet on one stage.
The Legends of Muskie: Shawn Maher, Jim Saric, Mike Lazarus, Bill Barber, John Anderson, and Rob Cadeau come together to talk about the tactics and strategies that have given them long and illustrious careers both in the industry and on the water. This episode will make you a better muskie angler.
