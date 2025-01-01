Thank you to today’s sponsors!

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete hit pause on the regular programming to tackle the question that’s been making waves online and on the water: Are they retiring? In this candid, unscripted episode, the boys sit down to talk timing, passion, pressure, and what keeps them going after four decades in the business. They also dig into the realities of Canadian outdoor TV, the rise of social media noise, and why the Fish’n Canada brand might just outlive them both.

From family finances to future projects, legendary road stories to armchair retirement plans, this is one of the realest conversations yet. Plus, we read some fan (and not-so-fan) comments, talk about fishing without electronics, and debate whether legends like Bob Izumi should have had a “Macy’s Parade” sendoff.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or one of the skeptics in the comment section, this is an episode you don’t want to miss.