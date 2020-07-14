Chris and Frank dive into how the crew did on the opener, where they fished, and what tactics were used that yielded tremendous success, including a 6 fish day!
Previous Ugly Pike Episodes:
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Rob Cadeau (Part 2) – Episode 68
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Rob Cadeau (Part 1) – Episode 67
- Ugly Pike Podcast: Larry Ramsell (Part 2) – Episode 66
- Ugly Pike Podcast: Larry Ramsell (Part 1) – Episode 65
- Ugly Pike Podcast: John Paul Leblanc (Part 2) – Episode 64
- Ugly Pike Podcast: John Paul Leblanc (Part 1) – Episode 63
- Ugly Pike Podcast: 2020 Muskie Season Discussion – Episode 62
- Ugly Pike Podcast: Doug Wegner (Part 2) – Episode 61
- Ugly Pike Podcast: Doug Wegner (Part 1) – Episode 60
- Ugly Pike Podcast: Pete Bowman – Episode 59
- Ugly Pike’s Year In Review – Episode 58
3 Replies to “The Ugly Pike Podcast: 2020 Opener – Episode 69”
THEY CAUGHT SOME DANDIES
WTG, Great Fishing.
I’VE GOT MY SHARE OF UGLY PIKED ESPECIALLY THE ONE I GOT LAST YEAR WITH HALF HIS LOWER JAW MISSING