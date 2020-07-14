The Ugly Pike Podcast: 2020 Opener – Episode 69

Posted on by Ugly Pike

Chris and Frank dive into how the crew did on the opener, where they fished, and what tactics were used that yielded tremendous success, including a 6 fish day!

