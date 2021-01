Chris and Frank take a look back at how an otherwise challenging year produced some epic time on the water, as well as incredible guests and milestones. The Ugly Pike Podcast surpassed 100,000 unique downloads and interviewed some of the greatest muskie angling minds on the planet, amassing some incredible tips and information from subject matter experts like Jim Saric, Doug Wegner, Pete Bowman, and many more.

