The Ugly Pike Podcast: Brent Bochek – Episode 76

Guide and avid muskie angler Brent Bochek has several decades of angling experience and calls into the show to discuss muskie fishing across some of Ontario’s most popular muskie lakes. Brent has experience fishing numerous bodies of water and offers an amazing perspective. The boys have a chat about effective Fall tactics, Brent’s new TV show “Setting the Hook”, as well as working the right baits and modifying hardware in order to maximize presentations and entice those big Fall fatties to bite!

