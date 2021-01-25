The Ugly Pike Podcast: Brian Skaife – Episode 81

Brian Skaife is an accomplished muskie angler who published 52 fishing videos in 2020 on his incredible YouTube page, Angling Anarchy. Brian comes onto the show to discuss his channel, his co-ownership of Chaos Tackle, and what his keys to success are on Eagle Lake that allowed him to boat 17 fish in 5 days on one of the toughest muskie lakes in the world!

