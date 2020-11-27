The Ugly Pike Podcast: Caleb Invidiata – Episode 77

In this episode, we take a complete departure. In our quest to understand the parallels between hunting and muskie hunting, we invited Caleb Invidiata of The Hunt Journal onto the show. Caleb has fished muskies on some of Ontario’s greatest muskie lakes and has harvested animals all around the world. What ensues is a fascinating discussion on hunting, muskie hunting, and the marvels of wildlife photography!

Previous Ugly Pike Episodes: