The Ugly Pike Podcast ep. 116 (Part 1)

The illustrious Musky Cup happens Sept 23-24th this year, so we wanted to have organizer Byron Walker on the show to talk about the event. In past years, the Musky Cup has attracted a veritable who’s who of high-profile muskie anglers. In this episode, we talk all things Musky Cup, including their choice to make Ugly Pike Pilsner the Official Beer of the Musky Cup! This event takes place annually on the epic Lake of the Woods!
