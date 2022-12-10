The Ugly Pike Podcast ep. 121

Part 2 in our discussion with the co-host of the Fishn’ Canada TV Show and Outdoor Journal Radio, Angelo Viola. Some points of discussion include:
- The perfect muskie moment
- Challenging times in Angelo’s career
- Essential muskie baits every angler should have on board
- The psychology of picking muskie baits
- The allure and team dynamic of trolling
- Angelo and Pete’s historic double muskie catch on FnC
