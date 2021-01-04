The Ugly Pike Podcast: Jim Saric (Part 1) – Episode 78

In celebration of our 100,000th unique download, we asked the one and only Musky Hunter, Mr. Jim Saric to join us on the show and lend his expertise to our listeners. Jim puts on an absolute clinic as he talks about the best ways to approach the sport. In this ~2 hour discussion, Jim talks about everything from how and when to target muskies, to tackle selection, understanding and creating patterns that work on any water, using electronics, and so much more!
