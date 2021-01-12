Part 2 of our discussion with Jim Saric. In this episode Jim goes on to elaborate on how to scout locations prior to hitting the water, the importance of record-keeping, trip preparation rituals, the 3 core skills vital to a muskie angler, and techniques for getting fish to bite!
One Reply to “The Ugly Pike Podcast: Jim Saric (Part 2) – Episode 79”
Good Info!!