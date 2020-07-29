Has a burst appendix ever spoiled a day of fishing for you? It’s happened to Josh Ketry, the co-founder of Red October Baits, who joins the Ugly Pike hosts for a lively discussion about the company and his many passions—from screenwriting to Jiu-Jitsu—and how they all relate to his time on the water.

After sharing the origin story of Red October Baits—a thriving bait company born “out of necessity”—Josh takes a deep dive into his history and expertise as a longtime muskie angler on the Niagara River. He compares the different tactics for success on both the Lower and Upper Niagara, detailing the importance of identifying patterns. Then, he takes the boys north-east to the Saint Lawrence River, discussing the best muskie-fishing tactics employed there. Specifically, Josh covers how a serious muskie angler can best maximize the time spent on this potentially overwhelming body of water.

The conversation takes an interesting turn, however, when Josh Ketry introduces the co-hosts to one of his other passions: the amazing and complex art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. What does this martial art have in common with the sport of muskie fishing? How can a muskie angler benefit from Jiu-Jitsu? Josh Ketry (BJJ Black Belt) provides his answers to these questions.

Finally, the esteemed guest gives himself goosebumps as he shares “one of the most epic moments” of his fishing career.

Listen to the episode above for all this, and much more.

