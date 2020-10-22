The Ugly Pike Podcast: Kurt Hansen (Thorne Bros Custom Rod & Tackle) – Episode 75

Kurt Hansen, co-owner of the legendary Thorne Bros Custom Rod & Tackle calls into the show to talk about some big changes in store for this legendary musky fishing institution. Kurt is an avid angler and spends time fishing both the stocked lakes in the U.S. as well as some of the natural musky meccas in Ontario. The discussion also focuses on making correct musky tackle choices, customizing musky rods, and looking at the future of our sport (technology and conservation).

Kurt Hansen (Co-Owner, Thorne Bros Rod & Tackle)

Kurt discusses the history of Thorne Bros Custom Rod & Tackle and provides listeners with helpful tips for crafting custom musky fishing rods. He also provides expert advice for novice musky anglers on proper tackle choices. Listeners might also be surprised to learn some interesting differences between stocked musky lakes and natural musky lakes.

