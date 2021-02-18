Kyle Garon has some of the most incredible fishing adventures chronicled on Slobland Flicks. Perhaps more importantly, Kyle embodies the very concept of rising to the challenge, as day in and day out he braves the mighty Georgian Bay in search of true giants. Kyle comes on to the show to talk about his fishing and media methods, and what it is like to target and land huge muskies while fishing solo on the Bay and beyond!
2 Replies to “The Ugly Pike Podcast: Kyle Garon (Part 1) – Episode 82”
THOSE MUSKIES ARE HUGE
Looks like a lot of fun!!