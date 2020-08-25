The Ugly Pike Podcast: Marlon Prince (Part 2) – Episode 72

This episode of the Ugly Pike Podcast presents the conclusion of our informative conversation with Marlon Prince, a renowned musky guide based on the Saint John River in Eastern Canada. If you missed the first half of our conversation with Marlon, listen to The Ugly Pike Podcast: Episode 71.

Marlon has been featured in two muskie-centric episodes of The Fish’n Canada Show. His first appearance was as a guide, putting co-hosts Angelo Viola and Stephen Niedzwiecki onto musky in the 2017 episode, “New Brunswick Invasion“. The following year, he was featured in the eye-opening episode, “St. John Muskie Challunge“, which chronicled the inaugural Muskies Canada St. John River Chapter Muskie Challunge—a tournament that beckoned musky enthusiasts from across the country to discover this remarkable East Coast musky fishery.

In the second half of this two-part conversation, the discussion shifts focus to the specifics of musky fishing on the various zones of the Saint John River—including bait/tactic strategies for each zone. Marlon also educates the hosts on the unique characteristics of the Saint John River that keep it fishable even in hot summer temperatures.

If you’re up for the challenge, Marlon also discusses the fundamentals of targeting muskies with the fly.

As acting Chairman for the Saint John River Chapter of Muskies Canada, Marlon is devoted to his mission to end the musky cull and provides information for those who would like to get involved. Additionally, Marlon provides information for local charitable and community events.

Listen to the full episode for all this and much more—including, of course, some classic Marlon Prince fish stories.

